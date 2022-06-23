Ruben Katoatau has been named in Kiribati's Commonwealth Games team ©Getty Images

Kiribati is due to send six athletes to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, including the brother of the country's famous dancing weightlifter.

David Katoatau won gold in the men's 105 kilograms division at Glasgow 2014 and celebrated with energetic dancing to the delight of the crowd.

Katoatau, who again danced at the Rio 2016 Olympics, wanted to draw attention to climate change in Kiribati, a collection of small and low lying atolls which are spread out across a huge area of the Pacific Ocean which is the size of India.

Although David Katoatau is no longer in the Kiribati team, his younger brother Ruben has been selected for Birmingham 2022.

He competed in the 69kg event at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and also appeared at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where he carried the flag.

David Katoatau became known for his dancing celebrations, which had the aim of raising awareness on climate change ©Getty Images
When asked if Ruben would continue his brother's promotion of climate issues by dancing in Birmingham, the team's Chef de Mission Nemani Tebana said that "he's got the moves as well".

Kiribati will also be represented in boxing and athletics in Birmingham.

Sprinter Lataisi Mwea has been training in Brisbane while the team is currently preparing at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan.

