Bali has been selected as the host of the 2023 Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games.

The Indonesia Olympic Committee (KOI) and ANOC evaluated several possible hosts in the nation and have settled on Bali to stage the event.

The second edition of the World Beach Games is due to take place between August 5 and 12.

An ANOC General Assembly is then due to follow in Bali from August 13 to 15.

Indonesia was confirmed as the only candidate for the 2023 World Beach Games at the ANOC General Assembly last year, but could not be awarded the event as its National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) had recently been declared non-compliant by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

With the Indonesian NADO taken off WADA's non-compliance list in February, Indonesia was free to be awarded major events again, and an ANOC delegation visited the country to assess potential host locations.

