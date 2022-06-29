Court of Arbitration for Sport moves into new headquarters

The International Council of Arbitration for Sport (ICAS), which governs the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), has moved the legal institution to new offices at the Palais de Beaulieu in Lausanne.

It will be the first time since its creation in 1984 that the CAS will have its own purpose-built premises.

"The ICAS is very pleased to give a permanent home to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne,” ICAS President John Coates said.

"These new facilities are outstanding and will give new perspectives to strengthen CAS arbitration throughout the world," he added.

"I thank the city of Lausanne and the canton of Vaud for their continuous support and for their help in making this new construction possible within a reasonable time."

The work was completed at a cost of CHF 37.2 million ($38.9 million/£32.1 million/€37.2 million).

The new facilities at the Palais de Beaulieu will permit a number of different hearings to take place at the same time ©Getty Images

The new facilities include three hearing rooms, a mediation room and a suite of other meeting rooms which will enable a number of cases to be held at the same time.

Equipment for video conferencing and simultaneous interpretation is also installed.

An auditorium which seats 92 will allow the CAS to organise seminars and workshops at its own premises for the first time.

Before moving, the CAS was based at the Château de Béthusy, another building in Lausanne.

"The new CAS headquarters are perfectly designed to facilitate the CAS operations and to satisfy its users," CAS director general Matthieu Reeb said.

Matthieu Reeb insists the new headquarters in the Palais de Beaulieu are perfectly designed ©Getty Images

"It also gives solid guarantees for the future development of the institution.

"It is the start of a new chapter in CAS history."

Each year, the CAS registers around 900 procedures and organises more than 250 hearings.

The Palais de Beaulieu itself is a major meeting centre in Lausanne which hosted the International Olympic Committee Session in 1986.