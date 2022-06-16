Former IWF President Aján handed lifetime ban by Court of Arbitration for Sport

Former International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) President Tamás Aján has been banned for life by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Romania's Nicu Vlad, who won Olympic gold in the men's 90 kilograms event at Los Angeles 1984, has also been handed a lifetime ban.

The sanctions follow a request from the International Testing Agency (ITA), acting on delegation from the IWF, for arbitration at the CAS anti-doping division (ADD) following allegations against the pair.

Vlad, a former vice-president of the IWF Anti-Doping Commission and a former chairman of the IWF Technical Committee, and Aján were accused of "tampering with the doping control process".

They were also charged with "anti-doping rule violations involving multiple weightlifting athletes over a period of many years since 2012".

Offences the pair have been found to have committed include "covering up, delaying and obstructing results management for certain athletes that committed anti-doping rule vViolations (ADRVs)".

"The ADRVs asserted against both former IWF officials were proven to the comfortable satisfaction of the CAS ADD sole arbitrator," a CAS statement said.

"Given the seriousness of the ADRVs and the length of time over which they were committed, the CAS ADD sole arbitrator found lifetime ineligibility to be the appropriate sanction."

Aján resigned as IWF President in 2020 following the ARD documentary "Lord of the Lifters", which accused him of corruption in anti-doping procedures and financial malpractice.

He was later charged by the ITA of colluding with IWF Board member Vlad to allow a Romanian to win a medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games when she was twice suspended - for doping and sample swapping.

Eighty-three-year-old Aján had been President of the IWF since 2000 before his resignation, and was also an International Olympic Committee member.

He also served as IWF general secretary for 24 years, holding high office at the organisation since 1976.

