A total of 19 organisations across Canada is set to benefit from the 2022-23 Paralympic Sport Development Fund grants.

To support Para sport programmes and initiatives, the Canadian Paralympic Committee has distributed amounts varying from $5,000 (£4,113/€4,749) to $20,000 (£16,452/€18,996) from a total of $200,000 (£164,522/€189,962) to local, regional, and provincial organisations from seven provinces.

The funds provided by Paralympic Foundation of Canada will be used for various projects to develop Para sports including purchasing adaptive equipment, building coaching capacities, establishing new programming, recruiting new athletes, and providing competition opportunities.

This year, special focus was given to supporting the development of women and girls in Para sport, while the funds were allocated.

Organisations planning big multi-sport events were considered as well.

The funds provided by Paralympic Foundation of Canada will be used for various projects to develop Para sports in the country ©Getty Images

"It is so encouraging to see the incredible leadership of the grant recipients in their communities in creating and fostering quality Para sport programming along the development pathway," said Karen O’Neill, chief executive of the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

"This work is so important to the Paralympic sport system in Canada and is helping to ensure there are more healthy, accessible, and sustainable opportunities for Para athletes to participate in and advance in sport.

"Congratulations to all of the Paralympic Sport Development Fund recipients and thank you for your immense work."

These funds are part of a collaboration between Sport Canada, the Canadian Paralympic Committee, and the Paralympic Foundation of Canada.

Canada won 21 medals - five gold, 10 silver, and six bronze - at the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo last year and won 25 medals - eight gold, six silver and 11 bronze - at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.