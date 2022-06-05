Canadian Olympians and Paralympians attend Game Plan day in-person for first time since 2019

Athletes from the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) took part in the fourth annual Game Plan day which was the first time the programme has held as an in-person event since 2019.

Game Plan is an athlete wellness programme run by the COC, CPC, Sport Canada and Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network.

The day aims to celebrate life beyond the Olympic and Paralympic Games, provide athletes with the opportunity to practice interview skills, review CVs, shadow an expert in their field of interest and network.

"It’s impressive how many Olympians and Paralympians who have gone on to successful careers are willing to give their time and be on a panel to share their insights and advice," said Cara Button, senior manager of Game Plan.

The event began virtually with two panel discussions featuring athletes and business government leaders.

Still feeling the energy from IN-PERSON networking sessions during our Game Plan Day in Canada hybrid edition yesterday! // L'énergie des séances de réseautage EN PERSONNE nous a manqué!! #JournéePlandeMatch2022 pic.twitter.com/PGVtDkdHNu — Game Plan (@gameplandematch) June 2, 2022

Then more than 50 athletes came together in-person at Deloitte offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto for networking and career development opportunities where they were able to arrange interview opportunities, as well as potential sponsorship opportunities.

"Game Plan day in Canada at Deloitte was a key event that helped in my transition out of sport," said Greg Douglas, a 2012 Olympian in sailing and current Deloitte consultant.

"I attended as an athlete in 2018 and it was my entry point into my current career.

"Now, as a member of the Deloitte team, I aim to give other athletes the opportunities that helped me.

"It was great to see athletes at different stages in their athletic careers come out this year to participate in the event and learn what opportunities exist for them beyond sport."

Game Plan's goal is to develop athletes' skills and networks so that they are able to focus on their health, education, and career opportunities during their sporting lives and beyond.