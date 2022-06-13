Canadian Paralympians Cindy Ouellet and Michelle Stilwell have been made members of the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) Board of Directors.

The organisation announced in a statement that the pair have been appointed on the Board until 2025.

Both athletes have had distinguished careers for their country in more than one sport.

Ouellet has appeared at each of the last four Summer Paralympic Games for Canada's women's wheelchair basketball team, including at Tokyo 2020 last year.

The 33-year-old then made her Winter Games debut in 2018, competing as part of the Nordic skiing team.

She won gold and bronze medals at the World Wheelchair Basketball Championships, in 2014 and 2010 respectively.

"I feel extremely privileged to have been asked to join the CPC Board," Ouellet said.

"I know the incredible benefits of sport and am excited to help make our adaptive sport community better and grow the Paralympic Movement in Canada."



Stilwell has won Paralympic gold medals in two different sports and initially also played wheelchair basketball for Canada, earning victory at Sydney 2000.

A switch to wheelchair racing brought her five golds, and six total medals, when competing at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The Winnipeg native served as a member of British Columbia's Legislative Assembly for seven years, and was Minister of Social Development and Social Innovation from 2015 to 2017.

"The Paralympic Movement has advanced so much over the past 20 years, but there is still so much more we can do to increase its exposure and visibility, increase inclusivity and equity within the sport system, and get more people involved in Para-sport," said Stilwell.

"I'm excited to play my part by bringing my multitude of experiences and perspective as a female athlete leader to the table."

The new members held their first Board in Montreal, which concluded yesterday after three days.

Created in 1981, the CPC represents 25 sports organisations in Canada.