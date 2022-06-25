Weightlifting election uproar before Jaloud is declared new IWF President

There were angry scenes at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) elections in Tirana today before calm was restored and Mohamed Jaloud was declared the new President of the sport's governing body.

Jaloud's close friend and ally of many years, Yousef Al-Mana from Qatar, protested after the votes had been cast that Jaloud had withdrawn.

Proceedings were halted in the Albanian capital for an emergency meeting while the Electoral Commission deliberated on the protest.

When the decision went in favour of Jaloud, Al-Mana himself withdrew and Jaloud was declared the winner without a count.

Al-Mana is President of the Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF) and Jaloud is general secretary, a role he also held - until today - at the IWF.

When Al-Mana made his protest Olivier Ducrey, the electoral manager, told delegates that proceedings would be halted while it was considered.

Delegates argued bitterly at the IWF Congress before a new President was chosen ©YouTube/IWF

Elez Gjoza, President of the Albanian Weightlifting Federation, took the microphone and began to shout about "democracy" while Ducrey told him to calm down.

Tempers were also raised among African delegates and Ducrey called for calm, telling delegates: "Stay in your seats."

Nine of the 11 Presidential candidates had already withdrawn before voting started at the Special and Electoral Congress, which is crucial to weightlifting’s future as an Olympic sport.

Jaloud is the first Asian President in the IWF's history.

More follows.