The first competitor to represent the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Games wore his 64-year-old team blazer as he carried the Queen's Baton during its journey around the island.

John Osborne, who boxed at light middleweight in the 1958 Cardiff Games, handed the Baton to Jade Burden who is set to be the first fighter from the Isle of Man to compete in women's boxing at the Games at Birmingham 2022.

"We are delighted that some of our athletes will be actively involved with the Relay while it is in the Isle of Man," Basil Bielich, the Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association President, said.

"Its arrival represents an important milestone in our preparations for Team Isle of Man's participation in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham."

The Isle of Man first took part in the Commonwealth Games in 1958, the year the Baton Relay was introduced to the event.

It arrived this time on a viking long boat, when the first bearer was Neil Keig, who has rowed on such craft since the 1960s.

On the quayside, he passed the Baton to Rosanna Dale who carried it to youngsters who were taking part in a clean up operation at Fenella Beach.

It visited Tynwald, the island parliament which dates back over 1,000 years and is considered the oldest in the world, where Chief Minister Alfred Cannon was on hand to welcome it.

The Baton visited sports clubs and took centre stage at a fundraising dinner held as a send off for the team.

A team in eight sports has been swelled to 33 by the inclusion of triathlete Will Draper, originally named only as a reserve.

It includes world-renowned Tour de France cyclist Mark Cavendish who is set to compete in his third Commonwealth Games after winning scratch gold in 2006.

"We view it as a home Games," Chef de Mission Erica Bellhouse told the BBC.

"To have the Baton here so close to the Games is really driving the momentum."

Earlier, Grace Roberts was joined by young gymnasts who welcomed the Baton's arrival with a series of displays at an arena used when the Commonwealth Youth Games were held on the island in 2011.

At Port Erin, Kiera Prentice and Charlie Swales, both members of the Manx Tri Club, carried the Baton along the water's edge before other swimmers raced with it towards the water.

Youngsters from 31 schools also greeted the Relay at the National Sports Centre.

It was also carried by fell runner Christian Varley, who completed 19 marathons in 19 days to raise funds for COVID-19 relief two years ago.

Peter Kennaugh, who became the first Manxman to win Olympic gold for over a century when he won the team title with Britain at London 2012, joined the Relay along with 19 riders from the RL 360 youth cycling league.

Later, Birmingham 2022 team member Sam Brand, who rides for Team Novo Nordisk, a team comprised of diabetic cyclists, also took the Baton.

Lord Lieutenant Sir John Lorimer later carried the Baton to Project 21, an organisation which supports the Special Olympics movement for children and adults with an intellectual disability.

The Baton now heads to Scotland where it will spend the weekend before visiting Northern Ireland and Wales.

It is scheduled to return to the host nation England on July 4.