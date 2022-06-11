The Baton containing the Queen’s message to the athletes of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is now in Jersey after a visit to the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic.

It was originally planned that it should arrive over a week ago, but the itinerary was changed to allow it to visit London to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Baton arrived at the harbour in Port Stanley, which was newly granted city status as part of the Jubilee celebrations.

It was brought ashore by Falkland Islands' Sports Council chairman Mike Summers.

"It is fantastic to have it here in this special year for us and this special year for the Queen, this is a representation of Her Majesty the Queen whose message is inside the Baton," Summers said.

It was carried by representatives of 40 sports organisations on the Falkland Island and travelled by quad bike and pony and visited schools in Port Stanley and also visited the island leisure centre.

"The National Sports Council is very proud to host the Queen’s Baton Relay," Andrew Brownlee, secretary general of Falkland Islands Commonwealth Games said.

"It not only marks a key step on the road to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games for the Falkland Islands athletes, but also celebrates the wider Commonwealth family and the Falkland Islands’ place in it.

"That it coincides with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee makes it particularly special."

There was also a poignant interlude when the Baton was also taken to Memorial Wood, a place of reflection to remember those who died in the Falklands War 40 years ago this month.

Members of the fire service passed the Baton to Falklands War veterans who carried the Baton to the Memorial Wood for their moment of reflection.

A tree had been planted for each of 255 British military personnel who died in a conflict which also claimed the lives of over 600 Argentinian soldiers.

It is also 40 years since the Falkland Islands first took part in the Commonwealth Games and the arrival of the Baton coincided with a ceremony when Governor Nigel Phillips presented the team for Birmingham 2022 with their kits.

The team of 16 are set to compete in badminton, table tennis, bowls and cycling.

Gerald Cheek, one of two shooters who travelled to the 1982 Games in Brisbane, was present to witness the current team receive their colours.

"There were two of us that year and now there’s sixteen," Cheek said.

"It’s quite incredible how it’s built up.

"It’s really great that the Falkland Islands are represented the way they are."

Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly portfolio holder for Sports Minister Leona Roberts had been a Baton bearer.

"It means so much to the Falkland Islands to have our sportsmen and women represented overseas, we are a proud member of the Commonwealth family, its a fantastic thing for us," Roberts told Falklands tv.

"To be able to welcome the Queen's Baton here on our 40th anniversary year and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, and having just been given city status it feels like we’ve got a lot going on."

It was also taken taken by plane to Fox Bay on West Falkland.

Later in the week, the Baton was flown nearly 12,462 kilometres to St Helier in Jersey where it was set to spend two days.