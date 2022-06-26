Paris 2024 hold demonstrations of sports two years before Olympic Games

The Organising Committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games held its Olympic Day celebrations today with demonstration events in over 30 sports here at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Thousands flocked to the athletics warm-up track outside the national stadium of France to try out sports that are to be involved at the Games.

This included breaking, which had its own showcase event on the main stage.

Elite athletes participated in events too, including two-time European heptathlon champion Nana Djimou and former French men's national basketball team member Florent Piétrus.

Both tried out wheelchair basketball with national wheelchair basketball team member Sofyane Mehiaoui, the 2010 world silver medallist.

Sitting volleyball was the other Para sport on today's programme.

Art played a part on the day too, with several artists providing music on stage and freestyle events like Double Dutch skipping taking place too.

Several other national athletes attended the celebrations including boxer Souleymane Cissokho, five-time world swimming champion Camille Lacourt, 20-time Paralympic swimming medallist Béatrice Hess, Olympic basketball bronze medallist Diandra Tchatchouang, Paralympic gold medallist Charles Rozoy and rugby sevens Olympic silver medallist Anne-Cécile Ciofani.

The public gathered in their thousands to attend the Paris 2024 Olympic Day event ©ITG

"Sport, entertainment, energy and sharing: this Olympic Day reflected what the Paris 2024 Games will be like for all those attending," said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

"It was important for us to organise it in Seine-Saint-Denis, an area that inspires us with its youth, dynamism and creativity, and which will be the beating heart of the Games.

"Thank you to all the Federations, clubs, athletes, associations and all those who mobilised and contributed to the success of this day.

"Almost two years before the event, it is good to get a taste of the Olympic Games together."

The Stade de France is due to hold athletics and rugby sevens events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which is scheduled for July 26 to August 11 2024.

The Paralympics are scheduled to follow from August 28 to September 8, with the Stade de France due to hold athletics and the start of the cycling road events.