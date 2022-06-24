A French Paralympic and Sports Committee (CPSF) Extraordinary General Meeting has ratified governance reforms aimed at improving representation of both athletes and more sports.

New statutes will see both an Athletes' Commission and Medical Commission created within the CPSF.

The Athletes' Commission is to be composed of 15 athletes.

The Medical Commission is designed to further medical and scientific expertise within French Para sport.

Changes to the statutes will also make it easier for organisations to receive CPSF recognition, which in turn is seen as crucial to strengthening their legitimacy.

Paris is due to stage the next edition of the Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

"I am delighted with the major change in the statutes which allows us to strengthen the role of the CPSF as the facilitator and representative of all the players in the Paralympic Movement," CPSF President Marie-Amélie Le Fur said.

"By strengthening the place of athletes in our governance, by imposing parity, by broadening our representativeness, we are arming the CPSF to face the challenges of today and tomorrow."

France is due to stage the next edition of the Paralympic Games, in capital Paris, in 2024.

It will be the first edition of the Summer Paralympics ever held in France.