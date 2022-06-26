Alison Hammond, left, will be the voice of Birmingham 2022's venues ©Getty Images

British television presenter Alison Hammond is set to be the "voice of our venues" at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 47-year-old has been working with the Organising Committee to record announcements that will be played at arenas throughout the event, set to take place from July 28 to August 8.

Hammond was born in Birmingham and raised in the district of Kingstanding before appearing in numerous TV shows such as Strictly Come Dancing.

Birmingham 2022 is set to take place across 16 venues in Cannock Chase, Coventry, Royal Leamington Spa, Sandwell, Solihull, Warwick, Wolverhampton, and London as well as in the city itself.

Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr has been selected to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as the athletics events at the tournament.

As of June 14 2022, 64 out of 72 Commonwealth Games Associations confirmed that they will send athletes to the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

There are currently 5,054 athletes expected to compete in total across the 280 events in 20 sports.

Birmingham was announced as host in December 2017 after Durban in South Africa was forced to withdraw due to financial constraints.

As a result, it is set to be the third British city to host the event after London in 1934, when it was known as the British Empire Games, and Manchester in 2002.