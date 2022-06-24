West Midlands Mayor Andy Street is looking forward to holding the UK House: The Commonwealth Business Hub in Birmingham ©Getty Images

A major trade and investment conference is set to be held over eight days during this year’s Commonwealth Games in English city Birmingham.

The British Government has confirmed that the "UK House: The Commonwealth Business Hub" will take place during Birmingham 2022.

More than 1,500 businesses from across the Commonwealth are expected to attend in-person and online with visiting international trade delegations hosted at The Exchange in Birmingham.

It is hoped the event will bring together business and Government leaders to discover opportunities for international partnership and innovations for sustainable growth.

The UK House is set to focus on areas including food and drink, education, data-driven healthcare, sports economy, creative and digital technologies, future mobility and tourism.

The Games are due to open on July 28 when the International Convention Centre is scheduled to host the Commonwealth Business Forum.

"We see UK House as a unique opportunity to take advantage of the 33 trade deals we have with our Commonwealth members, to celebrate the power of friendship and sport and to broker more trade - just a stone’s throw away from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," said Exports Minister Mike Freer.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston added: "This major summit will leverage the global profile of Birmingham 2022 to drive new trade and investment to the UK, helping to grow our economy and level up access to jobs and opportunities.

"We can’t wait to welcome international investors and policy makers to see the vast economic potential available on our shores."

The event is being led by the Department for International Trade and in partnership with the West Midlands Growth Company.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street claimed the region’s economy was worth £157 billion ($192 billion/€183 billion) and was recognised as Britain’s "fastest-growing technology sector".

"Here in the West Midlands, we have been attracting global attention as the UK’s leading foreign direct investment destination outside of London for four consecutive years," said Street.

"I’m delighted we will play host to 'UK House' - made possible by the Business and Tourism Programme we helped to secure - ensuring an economic legacy from the Games. 

"We look forward to showcasing our cutting-edge innovation and extending a warm, sporting welcome to business and Government leaders from across the Commonwealth."