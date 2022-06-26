Emmanuel Korir has been selected to compete for Kenya at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Olympic champions Emmanuel Korir and Conseslus Kipruto highlight Kenya's 43-strong athletics squad set to compete at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Athletics Kenya named its team, made up of 27 men and 16 women, for the event following a two-day trial at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani.

Korir was triumphant in the men's 800 metres race at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year in 1min 45.06sec but has been selected to feature in the 400m at the Commonwealth Games.

Gold Coast 2018 gold medallist Wycliffe Kinyamal, world under-20 champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Elias Ngeny make up the men's 800m cohort.

Kipruto, a Rio de Janeiro 2016, Gold Coast 2018 and double world champion, is part of the men's 3,000m steeplechase trio alongside world junior gold medallist Amos Serem and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Abraham Kibiwot, while Amos Kirui is on standby as reserve.

Julius Yego has the chance to win his second Commonwealth Games gold after triumphing at Glasgow 2014, following his selection as the sole javelinist.

Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto has the chance to win a second consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal after triumphing at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images
The 33-year-old also has a Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic silver medal and Beijing 2015 World Championships gold under his belt.

Despite 1500m runner Faith Kipyegon being eligible for selection at Birmingham 2022, the double Olympic champion is focusing on the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, scheduled to run from July 15 to 24.

Track and field competition at Birmingham 2022 is scheduled from August 2 to 7.

Maximilia Imali is set to be the only Kenyan representative in the women's 100m and 200m races at the quadrennial event.

African champion Ferdinand Omanyala - who clocked 9.77sec last year - is set to race in the men's 100m.