Kenya ranked 14th on the medals table at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Kenya's team for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is taking part in a residential camp at the Moi International Sports Centre which starts today.

The camp in capital Nairobi is aimed at assisting athletes' preparations for the Games in the English city, as reported by Kenya's Capital FM.

The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya is also due to use camp as an opportunity to hold educational seminars for athletes.

Para athletes are taking part, with the Para sport programme at Birmingham 2022 integrated with able-bodied competitions.

Team managers have been trained by their respective National Federations beforehand with the goal of maximising athletes' results, and will now gather at the centralised location under the auspices of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya.

The camp is being staged at the Moi International Sports Centre, a venue built for the Nairobi 1987 All-Africa Games, now African Games.

Kenya is set to make its 17th appearance at the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham 2022.

The residential camp is to be held at the Moi International Sports Centre ©Getty Images
The residential camp is to be held at the Moi International Sports Centre ©Getty Images

Kenya ranked 14th on the medals table at the last edition held at Gold Coast in 2018, winning four gold, seven silver and six bronze medals.

The country's best performance to date came at Delhi 2010, where it won 12 gold medals to place joint fifth.

The beginning of the Commonwealth Games is a little more than two months away.

It has been billed as "the biggest event that Birmingham and the region has ever staged", with more than 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories recognised expected to take part.

Birmingham 2022 is set to run from July 28 to August 8.