Kenya's first-ever international judo medallists will be competing in Birmingham ©NOC-K

History-makers Perister Bosire and Kalvin Afude have been selected to represent Kenya in judo at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) announced that the pair would take the nation's two available spaces at the event.

Bosire, 30, won Kenya's first-ever medal at an international judo tournament when she claimed gold in the women's over-78 kilograms category at the 2021 Dakar African Open.

At the same competition, Afude then became the nation's first-ever male judo medallist after winning a silver medal in the men's over-100kg.

The two athletes are currently preparing at a training camp in Kasarani.

"I am training well, I have everything, I can’t complain," Bosire said, as per Capital Sports.

"Imagine I’m also getting nice massages! 

"My coach is doing a good job and in the competition ahead, the Commonwealth Games, I’m hoping to do well and bring home a medal, possibly a gold.

"I won gold [in Dakar] with little techniques but now my coach has trained me in a lot of techniques, and my weaknesses like speed have also been rectified."

Kenya is set to send athletes to compete in nineteen different sports at the Games, and will be hoping to better the medal tally of 17 that it achieved at Gold Coast 2018.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.