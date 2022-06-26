Taekwondo, aquatics, judo and karate among sports to make 2025 World Masters Games programme

A total of 35 sports have been confirmed on the programme for the Taipei City and New Taipei City 2025 World Masters Games, including two demonstration events.

There will also be 54 Para sport events on the schedule.

Nineteen sports on the programme are core to the World Masters Games, while another 14 are optional.

Aquatics, boules, dance sport, fencing, flying disc, handball, judo, karate, lifesaving, rugby union, sailing, surfing, taekwondo and tug of war were the optional sports added to the programme.

Gateball and woodball are to be brought in as demonstration sports.

Archery, athletics, badminton, baseball-softball, basketball, canoeing, cycling, football, golf, hockey, orienteering, rowing, shooting, squash, table tennis, tennis, triathlon, volleyball and weightlifting are all core sports.

Mayors for Taipei City and New Taipei City have signed contracts to host the World Mast Games in 2025 ©IMGA

In December 2020, Taipei City and New Taipei City signed contracts to host the 2025 edition of the World Masters Games, following on from 2009 Deaflympics in Taipei City, 2009 World Games in Kaohsiung and the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade.

The 2025 World Masters Games are scheduled for May 17 to 30 in 2025.

The event is expected to attract close to 40,000 athletes aged 30 and older from 110 nations.

Auckland was the last host of the World Master Games in 2017, with Kansai supposed to hold the multi-sport event in 2021 before it was postponed due to COVID-19.

The Japanese city's hosting was postponed for a second time in 2022, indefinitely, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.