Innsbruck hosting the 2020 Winter World Masters Games generated an economic impact of €6.8 million (£5.7 million/$7.7 million) for the local economy, according to a report from organisers.

A total of 3,661 athletes took part in the event at the Austrian city, which took place from January 10 to 19.

Competition at the third edition of the Winter World Masters Games was held across six venues and featured 12 sports.

Fifty-five nations were represented at the Games, which involved more than 900 staff members, including 465 volunteers.

"Innsbruck has proven once again their ability to host major sporting events by setting a new benchmark for the Winter World Masters Games," said International Masters Games Association (IMGA) President Kai Holm.

"The IMGA Masters Games are about promoting sport for life, promoting and encouraging mature athletes to practice sports regularly and promoting friendship and understanding.

"From the smiles on the athletes faces, we can read that they enjoyed the Games and had fun, while giving the best of themselves.

"I would like to thank all the people who made these Games possible."

A total of 12 sports featured on the programme for the Games in Innsbruck ©Getty Images

Innsbruck Mayor Georg Willi also praised organisers for staging the Games.

"Thanks to the organisers and the many volunteers, but above all thanks to the participating athletes, the third edition of the Winter World Masters Games marked yet another milestone in Innsbruck's long and proud history as a host of international sporting events," said Willi.

"The joy of the Games, the thrilling sporting competitions and the spirit within the Masters community inspired us all.

"We were sad to see you leave Innsbruck, but we are pleased that you will now go out into the world and spread your message of fair and friendly competition."

Innsbruck had hoped to bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games but was forced to withdraw its candidacy after suffering defeat in a referendum.

The Austrian city staged the first edition of the Winter Youth Olympic Games in 2012.

Innsbruck hosted the Winter Olympics in 1964.