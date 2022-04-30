World Masters Games postponed again as COVID-19 rages on in Japan

The World Masters Games in Kansai has been postponed again due to continued concerns over COVID-19.

The event in Japan was supposed to take place from May 13 to 29 but has been pushed back for the second time.

The Organising Committee said that the decision is down to the country's borders still being closed to international tourists with no sign of restrictions easing.

"This has not been the outcome we were hoping for and it was a tough decision to make," read a statement from the International Masters Games Association (IMGA).

"Nonetheless, our priority remains the health and safety of the athletes, officials and volunteers at the event.

"Although the decision has been made together with the Kansai Organising Committee to postpone the event, new dates have not been determined yet.

"We are looking into all possible dates, including autumn 2022.

Due to the 2nd postponement of the World Masters Games 2021 Kansai, we have started refunds to all those who have entered the Games until 1 December 2021.https://t.co/hHToNquzRL pic.twitter.com/fI1TH1GLpa — International Masters Games Association (@IMGAmasters) March 1, 2022

"Participants who have already registered for the Games will be contacted directly and we will communicate to the community as soon we have evaluated the different opportunities and a decision has been made on new dates for the event."

The international multi-sport event was originally set to take place between May 14 and 30 last year but the coronavirus forced the initial postponement.

Japan has recorded around 7.85 million total COVID-19 cases and 29,553 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Together with the Kansai Organising Committee we continue to be excited to organise the 10th edition of the World Masters Games," continued the IMGA statement.

"We keep the spirit up and look forward to bring our global masters sport community together again at our events for the unique combination of sport, social connection with like-minded people, and adventure.

"We understand your disappointment and thank you for your ongoing support in these uncertain times."

The Kansai edition of the Games is set to be the first time that it has taken place in Asia.

Auckland in New Zealand held the last event in 2017 with 28,578 athletes from 100 countries competing across 28 sports.