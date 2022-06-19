There is just over one year to go until the 2023 European Masters Games set to take place in Tampere in Finland from June 26 to July 9 with a provisional programme of 29 sports and disciplines.

Organisers, the International Masters Games Association (IMGA), are expecting approximately 7,500 mature athletes in what is due to be the fifth edition of the event which has progressively grown in the number of sports and competitors each time.

It is the first time that Finland is staging the event and the IMGA has taken advantage of Tampere's size by ensuring that all of the competition venues are under 15 minutes away from each other by car.

"We are expecting 7,500 master-aged athletes and their supporters from all over the world," read an IMGA statement.

"Tampere is going to be a stage of international top sports once again.

"This city provides unique circumstances for sports by its strong co-operating among sport clubs.





"Tampere city is also located between two beautiful lakes - Pyhäjärvi and Näsijärvi.

"Therefore, the area and the view is wonderful.

"Don’t forget to try the sauna too!"

The IMGA has incorporated Tampere's red and yellow colours into its logo and visual elements for the event.

The Pirkanmaa city is also due to co-host the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship alongside Riga in Latvia after also holding this year's event with Helsinki in May.

The IMGA also runs the World Masters Games, Winter World Masters Games, Pan-American Masters Games, and the Asia-Pacific Masters Games.

It claims that its mission is to promote the "sport for all" philosophy of the Olympic Charter and works together with different host cities "to organise the best international multi-sport festivals".