Botswana NOC launches new Sport for Life project with administrators' training course

The Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) has launched a new Sport for Life programme which aims to use sport as a means to empower youth.

The project will begin with a two-week training course for sports administrators and athletes at the National Stadium in Gaborone.

Those taking part in the course will be instructed on how to be an "agent of change" and empower human development through sport.

Sport for Life is a non-profit which runs programmes in at least six African countries and has received support from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Olympic Solidarity and various National Olympic Committees.

A launch event for the new project in Botswana was attended by BNOC President Botsang Tshenyego and chief executive Botho Bayendi, as well as Botswana National Sport Commission officials.

"As Sport for Life, we will train you to be an agent of change, in your own space, territory, or sphere," national coordinator Molefhi Kannemeyer Obenne said.

Botswana won one medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in the men's 4x400m relay ©Getty Images

"As Sport for Life, we will ensure that you appreciate and uplift the belief that as long as we breathe we shall never give up because we are Sport for life.

"We will be responsible for our financial sustainability.

"We will support the sustainability of the Sport for Life movement.

"We will think big as members of Sport for Life to be a success and have a positive attitude towards action and delivery."

The project ties in to BNOC goals to engage with the country's youth and establish strategic partnerships with outside organisations, it is claimed.