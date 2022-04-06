Botho Bayendi has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) on a five-year contract following the departure of Tuelo Serufho.

With more than 19 years of work experience, Bayendi was previously working at the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) where she served as the executive director responsible for strategy, research, risk and compliance, as well as the overall intelligence and competitiveness information for the efficient execution of the trade organisation's official order.

During a press briefing on Tuesday (April 5), BNOC President Botsang Tshenyego said it took a while to appoint a chief executive because Tuelo Serufho was a substantive BNOC chief executive although still acting at Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC).

"We could not hire a CEO (sic) because there was a prospect of him coming back," Tshenyego said.

"We did not want to risk having two CEOs.

"It has been a long recruitment process that ended yesterday (Monday).

Bayendi, who is passionate about organisational excellence and transformation, said her main role is to close the value gap and help the organisation to achieve favourable results.

"The interest in the sport fraternity is from many people who feel entitled to the excellence in sport," Bayendi said.

"They also feel entitled to us accounting to whatever investment that government has made to the sport fraternity."

She further mentioned that joining BNOC from BITC, is an indication of responsibility.

"I come with my corporate brand, but I am coming with zero balance in terms of sport.

"I want to achieve excellence for BNOC and athletes."

Established in 1978, the BNOC is not only responsible for coordinating and facilitating successful participation of Botswana at international competitions, but it is also the body in charge of Commonwealth Games for Botswana.

Botswana first participated at the Commonwealth Games in 1974, which took place in Christchurch, New Zealand.

At the Commonwealth Games, Botswana has a total of seventeen medals.

The BNOC aims to continue promoting excellence and development in sport through the delivery of coordinated programmes.