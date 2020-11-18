Kiribati National Olympic Committee hosts three days of training for local coaches

The Kiribati National Olympic Committee held three days of capacity building training for coaches from national federations.

Topics covered included nutrition, hydration, mental training, types of injury, training recovery and massage.

It is hoped those who took part have enhanced their skills and built on their previous training.

Presenters across the three days came from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Women, Youth, Sport and Social Affairs.

Kiribati, a Pacific island nation, spreads out into all four of the world's hemispheres.

A number of topics were covered across the course ©KNOC

The country has competed at every Summer Olympic Games since Athens 2004 but has never won a medal.

Their most famous athlete is weightlifter David Katoatau, a gold medallist in the men's 105 kilograms class at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

He has become famous for his dancing, which he uses to raise awareness about climate change.

Kiribati is one of several Pacific countries impacted by rising sea levels.