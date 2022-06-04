Airbnb has partnered with Birmingham 2022 for the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Airbnb has signed an agreement to become the official hosting provider for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with the partnership encouraging locals to take in visitors for the competition.

The company said it is part of its "Healthy Tourism Commitment" for "sustainable recovery" of the industry in the United Kingdom.

It also said this would help struggling families during the cost of living crisis in the country.

"Birmingham 2022 is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the West Midlands and what better way for visitors to experience the region than sharing the home of a local," said Amanda Cupples, general manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb.

"This festival of sport gives local families the chance to boost their income, as many battle one of the most difficult cost of living crisis in decades. 

"Since its conception, Airbnb has helped local families afford their homes, and helped cities meet surges in demand around major events, and we are excited to partner with the Games and West Midlands Growth Company to help make Birmingham 2022 a success."

According to the Office for National Statistics, 87 per cent of British people said there was an increase in their cost of living in April - caused by inflation, stagnant wages, fuel price increases and energy bills soaring - while 43 per cent saying they will struggle to pay their energy bills.

Airbnb has been criticised for creating poor housing markets and causing rent prices to rise in working class areas.

Birmingham 2022 is now 54 days away ©ITG
Birmingham 2022 is now 54 days away ©ITG

Birmingham 2022 added their delight to have the company on board.

"We are proud to welcome Airbnb to our sponsor family, as the official hosting provider for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," said Birmingham 2022 chief financial officer David Grady. 

"Airbnb is a world-renowned brand known for bringing people together from across the world - so what could be more fitting for a Games that connects every corner of the Commonwealth.

"This partnership gives locals every opportunity to earn extra income this summer, while giving visitors a genuine chance to experience the Games amongst the wonderful people of the region."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.