Biffa has been named as the official waste management and recycling provider for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Biffa

Biffa has been appointed as the official waste management and recycling provider for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games set to take place from July 28 to August 8.

As part of the role, the British company is expected to ensure that all waste produced during the Games is sustainably managed, treated and disposed of.

"We’re happy to be welcoming Biffa to Birmingham 2022 as the official waste management and recycling provider," said Deborah Sackett, planning and delivery manager for Birmingham 2022 cleaning, catering and waste.

"Biffa's expertise in sustainably managing waste on a large scale will be critical in delivering the best experience possible for spectators, athletes, officials, and the media.

"Our ambition is to achieve zero waste to landfill and we will be working with Biffa on their support to help us deliver this."

All venues will have bins for recycling and food waste disposal as spectators will be reminded to use the correct bins and play their part in reducing rubbish across the 12-day event.

All of the Birmingham 2022 venues are set to have multiple bins as spectators will be encouraged to recycle properly during the event ©Getty Images
All of the Birmingham 2022 venues are set to have multiple bins as spectators will be encouraged to recycle properly during the event ©Getty Images

"It is great to be partnering with Biffa as they become the official waste management and recycling provider for Birmingham 2022," said Darren Hall, chief operating officer of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

"As the start of the Games quickly approaches, having the UK’s leading waste management service on board, underlines the importance of a sustainable Birmingham 2022 that leads the way for all other Commonwealth Games in the future."

Birmingham 2022 is set to see around 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories compete in 19 sports across 15 competition venues.

As the biggest sporting event ever to be held in the West Midlands, it is expected to attract more than one million spectators to the city and have a global television audience of 1.5 billion.

"We’re delighted to have been chosen as a trusted provider, delivering the important task of ensuring the Games waste across the region is managed as sustainably as possible," said Michael Topham, Biffa chief executive.