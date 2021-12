Reeve appointed head coach of US women's basketball team as Kerr tipped for men's job

Cheryl Reeve has been appointed head coach of the United States women's national basketball team, while Steve Kerr is reportedly in line to land the men's job.

Reeve will lead the American side, which claimed their seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020, through to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The 55-year-old, who served as an assistant coach of the teams which won Olympic gold at Rio 2016 and this year's Games in Tokyo, succeeds Dawn Staley.

The Minnesota Lynx general manager's first major tournament will be the Women's Basketball World Cup in Australia next year, where the US will be out to secure a fourth straight title.

Steve Kerr is reportedly set to be named head coach of the US men's team ©Getty Images

"I am incredibly humbled and excited to be named head coach of the USA Basketball women's national team, one of the greatest dynasties in sports," said Reeve.

"I have enjoyed an incredible journey with USA Basketball since joining in 2014 and look forward to what lies ahead as we seek more gold for the US."

ESPN reported Kerr, a three-time NBA Championship-winning coach with the Golden State Warriors, would replace Gregg Popovich as head coach of the American men's team.

USA Basketball is reportedly "finalising" a deal which will see Kerr take the reigns and lead the team at the 2023 World Cup and Paris 2024 Olympics.

The US men's side clinched a fourth straight Olympic title at Tokyo 2020 under the leadership of Popovich, who held the role for six years.