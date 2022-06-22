FIFA has announced an extension of the "temporary employment rules" which were introduced to help players and coaches affected by the war in Ukraine and has also made a further condemnation of the war in Ukraine.

"FIFA also continues to condemn the ongoing use of force by Russia in Ukraine and calls for a rapid cessation of the war and a return to peace," a statement said.

The regulations on the status and transfer of players (RSTP) introduced in March have been adjusted to give foreign players and coaches the right to suspend their employment contracts until June 30, 2023.

The clause comes into force "should clubs affiliated to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) or the Football Union of Russia (FUR) not reach a mutual agreement with their respective foreign players and coaches" before next Thursday.

The move is intended to provide "legal certainty and clarity".

RSTP have been adjusted to give foreign players and coaches the right to suspend their employment contracts until June 30 next year ©Getty Images

The regulations were initially brought in to "give players and coaches the opportunity to train, play and receive a salary, while protecting Ukrainian clubs and facilitating the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia".

FIFA has emphasised that restrictions do not apply to those under 18.

"It has been clarified that minors fleeing Ukraine to other countries with their parents due to the armed conflict will be considered to have fulfilled the requirements of the RSTP, exempting them from the rule preventing the international transfer of players before the age of 18," FIFA said.

FIFA has confirmed it will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine closely "to ensure that the regulatory framework is adapted according to any new developments".