Ukrainian footballer Vitaliy Mykolenko says the invasion of the country has put into perspective his own personal problems, claiming they feel less significant since the conflict started.

Mykolenko, who plays for English Premier League side Everton as well as the national team, said the Russian invasion changed his focus from day-to-day life to his home nation being under siege.

The 23-year-old signed for Everton in January, a month before Russia launched what it terms a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Mykolenko has been playing for Ukraine this month as they attempted to qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, helping the team beat Scotland before they fell at the final hurdle versus Wales.

"Before the war, I thought that my problems were the biggest and now I realise they are small problems," said Mykolenko, according to the Press Association.

"When the war started, I would only think about my country and my team and do my best.

"My parents stay in Kyiv now and we keep in touch with them.

"My friends and relatives are in different places in the country and we try to keep in touch with them, but it is not always possible, but I keep in touch with all of them and thank God they are safe now."

Ukraine's capital Kyiv is one of the cities devastated by Russia attacks ©Getty Images

At least 4,432 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since February 24, according to the United Nations, but it fears the true figure is far higher.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of carrying out war crimes, including executing civilians.

More than 7.5 million people have fled the country.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended athletes and teams from Russia and Belarus - which facilitated the attack from the north - be banned from international sport because of the war, which breached the Olympic True set in place for Beijing 2022.

The Russian national team were kicked out of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup and the vast majority of International Federations have followed the IOC advice.