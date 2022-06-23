New Zealand's Olympic teams will receive proceeds from two houses which will be sold by one of its sponsors.

Jennian Homes, which has partnered with the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) since 2016, is currently constructing two homes known as "Olympic Houses".

Money raised will go to supporting the New Zealand team.

Both homes will be given sporting links before they are moved on, however.

One is near to Cambridge Velodrome and the other is a short walk from Christchurch's Ngā Puna Wai high performance centre.

Each will host events and opportunities for people to connect with sport, athletes and the Olympic and Commonwealth Games, before they are moved on.

Jennian Homes is a regular backer of New Zealand sport ©Getty Images

Two more homes are also due to be built in time for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"Since signing on to support the New Zealand team heading to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Jennian Homes has continued its significant support of sport throughout New Zealand," the NZOC said.

"Whether this is at the grassroots level with local community sports teams, the Athletics NZ Jennian National Track and Field Champs, the Jennian Homes Charles Tour with Golf NZ, or the pinnacle of sport with the New Zealand Olympic team.

"Jennian Homes believes sport plays an important part in creating a home for New Zealanders and helps connect local communities."