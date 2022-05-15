Former NZOC chief set for Cycling New Zealand role before culture review release

Kereyn Smith is set to be appointed as transformational director at the embattled Cycling New Zealand.

The former New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive and secretary general is due to start her new role tomorrow, as reported by Stuff.

Cycling New Zealand chairman Phil Holden reportedly announced the news at a meeting on Thursday (May 12), with Smith expected to help lead an organisation which is under scrutiny over its culture.

Smith spent 11 years as chief executive and secretary general of the NZOC before announcing her departure last year.

Her appointment is set to coincide with the publication of an independent inquiry which was launched into the culture of Cycling New Zealand following the death of former Olympic track cyclist Olivia Podmore.

Podmore died at the age of 24 in a suspected suicide in August last year.

An independent inquiry into the culture of Cycling New Zealand was launched following the death of Olivia Podmore last year ©Getty Images

Stuff understands the findings of the inquiry are expected to be "brutal" and "confronting" for Cycling New Zealand and Government agency Sport New Zealand.

Among the concerns highlighted in the review include a culture of medals over athletes, favouritism and a "fragmented" environment, according to Stuff.

An improvement in accountability and transparency within Cycling New Zealand and High Performance Sport New Zealand are reportedly among more than 25 recommendations made in the review, led by Mike Heron and Dr Sarah Leberman.

The independent inquiry follows a review overseen by Heron in 2018 which looked into allegations of bullying, inappropriate behaviour, a drinking culture and a lack of accountability.

The review was launched in the wake of the resignation of sprint coach Anthony Peden, following claims that he had been in an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

Heron’s report claimed the culture was "dysfunctional" and noted there had been "instances of bullying".