Veteran triathlete Hansen returns for New Zealand at Birmingham 2022

Andrea Hansen, 40, has been named in New Zealand’s triathlon squad for Birmingham 2022 so is set for a fourth Commonwealth Games having come back from retirement.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Hayden Wilde also makes the cut as expected.

Hansen, who also competed in three Olympics, gave birth to daughter Flossie 15 months ago and adapted her training regime to runs with the baby in a pram.

"I’ve been working towards this but it’s still a bit of a surprise to be named," Hansen admitted.

"I didn’t know how I’d recover after having my daughter, so I’m feeling very lucky to be back for my fourth Commonwealth Games."

As Andrea Hewitt, she won individual bronze at Melbourne 2006 and another in the mixed relay at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Her fellow mixed relay bronze medallists Nicole van der Kaay and Tokyo 2020 Olympian Tayler Reid are also named in the squad of six.

"I am stoked to be chosen for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games team," Reid said from his training base in France.

Olympic bronze medallist Hayden Wilde has continued in fine form approaching Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

"The Gold Coast was an awesome experience and I want to improve on my achievements.

"I believe we are bringing a super strong team and should be on the hunt for medals in the individual and mixed relay."

The squad is also certain to benefit from men's Olympic bronze medallist Wilde.

Since the Olympics, Wilde has also taken the 2021 Xterra world title and finished second in Super League Triathlon.

Less than a fortnight ago, he claimed silver at the Yokohama World Triathlon Championship Series event behind Olympic silver medallist Alex Yee from Britain.

Ainsley Thorpe will be hoping for better fortune than she experienced in Tokyo where a crash on the bike put paid to her chances in the individual race.

Three members of the team which won mixed relay bronze at Gold Coast 2018 are set to compete at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

"I’m super excited to be selected to represent New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games," Thorpe said.

"I'm looking forward to my overseas campaign in the lead-up to the Games alongside my team-mates."

The squad also includes Dylan McCullough, a graduate of the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires where he won gold.

"I have just turned 21 and the Commonwealth Games is something that most New Zealand school kids learn about at some stage during their schooling," McCullough recalled.

"I remember doing a project on the Commonwealth Games in primary school, so to get the opportunity to represent New Zealand now in Birmingham is a very special feeling."

New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive Nicki Nicol added: "New Zealand has a proud legacy in triathlon at the Commonwealth Games and we look forward to these athletes adding to that history in several months time."