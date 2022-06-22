Olympic, world and four-time Commonwealth Games diving gold medallist Tom Daley is to miss Birmingham 2022.

"I won’t be competing in this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham," Daley confirmed in a post on Instagram.

"Before the Olympics last year, my coach and I decided I would take a year out from the sport to have some time to rest and be with my family.

"Can’t wait to watch all my team mates kick some butt this summer!" Daley insisted after the England team announcement.

The diving squad of 18 for Birmingham includes five previous Commonwealth Games medallists including Daniel Goodfellow who partnered Daley to 10 metres synchronised gold at Gold Coast 2018.

After the competition, Daley made a plea for 37 Commonwealth nations to decriminalise homosexuality.

Commonwealth Games England has also named Matty Lee in the party, who is set to take part in the Commonwealth Games for the first time after winning Olympic gold in 10m synchro with Daley in Tokyo last year.

"I enjoy the Commonwealth Games because it’s something different and it has a special place in my heart because I always wanted to go to a Commonwealth Games," Lee said.

🥇G O L D 🥇

•

•

•

🏳️‍🌈 37 of the competing nations criminalise being LGBT+. I feel so lucky to be able to be openly who I am without worry. I hope one day every athlete from every nation in the commonwealth will be free to compete openly as who they are too! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/ry4GPiZhdB — Tom Daley (@TomDaley1994) April 13, 2018

"I feel like I can do really well, and I think doing it for England, we always want it to 'come home', and I want to be the one to 'Bring It Home'."

The diving squad of 18 also includes Rio 2016 Olympic 3m synchro champion Jack Laugher, who won three gold medals at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

"It’s my fourth Commonwealth Games, which is obviously super exciting, especially with it being in Birmingham in our home country, it’s massive," Laugher said.

"The ambition is to do as best as I can, I’ve had a really successful year with three golds at the British Championships and now heading into the World Championships to shake the cobwebs off at a really large event," Laugher added.

Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee, left, and Robyn Birch - who carried the Queen's Baton in London earlier this month - have both been named in the England diving squad for Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, 17, who competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is set for her Commonwealth Games debut.

"I have never had an international competition on home soil, so I am super excited to have my parents and brother come to Birmingham to support me," Spendolini-Sirieix said.

"I remember watching the Gold Coast and thinking 'I really want to be a part of that team one day' and I am so happy to have the opportunity to compete and make my family and friends proud."

Amy Rollinson, Eden Cheng, Desharne Bent-Ashmeil, Emily Martin, Evie Smith, Lois Toulson, Robyn Birch, Yasmin Harper, Anthony Harding, Ben Cutmore, Jordan Houlden, Kyle Kothari, Noah Williams and Mathew Dixon complete the squad.