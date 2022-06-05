The Queen's Baton has visited a Birmingham 2022 venue for the first time, as it completed a four day passage through London on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A cyclist rode with the Baton around the Lee Valley Velodrome which will stage track cycling during the Commonwealth Games.

Earlier, Olympic synchro diving champion Matty Lee had carried it through the aquatics centre.

"It’s a true honour, it is where I come every day to train so to be able to set it off from where I dive is a true privilege and I am excited to get to Birmingham and finally compete," Lee told insidethegames.

"I’ve got to train very hard but doing things like this definitely inspires me to do well there, it's a home Games," he added.

Lee won Olympic gold in Tokyo with Tom Daley in 10 metres synchronised platform.

"It’s a different thing now, not to live up to that expectation but to manage it that’s the hard thing, I’ve got a really good team around me and I am mentally strong so I just use it as confidence."

Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin hands the Baton to Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee ©ITG

Lee climbed to the top of the diving platform with the Baton before England team mate Robyn Birch executed a dive to launch the day.

"It makes everyone feel part of the team, it is exciting that we will be able to compete in Birmingham, and actually the fact that we have been able to take part in the Baton Relay is really good," Birch told insidethegames.

"The fact that there will be a crowd is just amazing for us locals, but I am excited because my friends and family will be able to join because it is so close to home."

The Baton was taken into the water by artistic swimming team "Aquabatix" for a routine, watched by Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin, herself a swimmer who had raced at the Perth 1962 Games.

The Baton toured the Olympic Park under greying skies.

A Baton Bearer is applauded by the choir beneath the bell which was rung by Sir Bradley Wiggins at the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony ©ITG

It fell to Isobel Whiteley to ride around the velodrome carrying the Baton escorted by young cyclists from the City Academy project in the local London boroughs of Hackney and Newham.

"We provide free cycling sessions and equipment to overcome the barriers of getting equipment and also getting to venues and trying cycling for the first time," Whiteley told insidethegames.

Birmingham 2022 mascot Perry joined the Games maker choir, formed from volunteers at the 2012 Olympics and a cheerleader troupe to serenade the cyclists.

Jim Blakemore of social enterprise Bikeworks, based at the velodrome, had also carried the Baton.

"Getting people into sport starts by inspiring the next generation, if that’s what events like this do then it is a wonderful thing to be part of," Blakemore told insidethegames.

Cycling at the Commonwealth Games is scheduled to begin on July 29.

Meanwhile, the Baton flies out to the Falkland Islands on Tuesday.