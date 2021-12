Birmingham City Council has released its legacy plan for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as it seeks to benefit from a "golden decade of opportunity".

The 72-page document, called "Delivering a Bold Legacy for Birmingham", details how the Games can help respond to the main challenges facing the English city.

Birmingham - which secured the hosting rights in 2017 - is due to play stage to the Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8 next year.

The legacy plan aims to provide a strategy to capture the benefits of hosting the event by outlining a range of "short-term programmes", "medium-term goals" and "long-term aspirations".

It claims the Games can enable Birmingham to become a "thriving", "aspirational", "healthy", "welcoming" and "green growth" city.

There are plans to strengthen the capability of the city to attract world-class sporting events, deliver a schools learning programme to enhance knowledge of the heritage and history of the Commonwealth and launch a new sport strategy developing "sporting pathways" and "making best use of assets".

The City Council is also aiming to create a "viable" and "sustainable" annual cultural event in 2023, called the Birmingham International Festival, and secure the long-term regeneration of Perry Barr by delivering new homes, jobs and infrastructure.

Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, presented copies of the legacy plan to members of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Coordination Commission during a site visit to the Alexander Stadium yesterday.

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward presents the legacy plan to CGF President Dame Louise Martin at the Alexander Stadium ©Birmingham City Council

The Coordination Commission, tasked with monitoring next year’s Commonwealth Games to ensure it stays on schedule and is delivered on budget, is conducting a three-day inspection of Birmingham 2022 preparations.

"When securing the Commonwealth Games for Birmingham, we were seizing an opportunity to secure unprecedented levels of investment into the city and the chance to project the city’s bold ambitions on an international stage," said Ward.

"We have a golden decade of opportunity in front of us.

"Underpinning all of this was a need to ensure the benefits of hosting 11 days of world-class sport and a six-month culture programme extended well beyond that duration, with a positive impact for everyone in Birmingham - not just the venues and areas hosting events.

"This legacy plan outlines how we intend to boost investment into Birmingham through green growth, engage people of all ages and backgrounds with the Games, develop programmes to improve health and well-being as well as bringing our communities together.

"We will show what it means to be a proud host city and through this plan show how we will be bold for Birmingham and its people."

Birmingham is set to stage the Commonwealth Games in eight months' time ©Birmingham City Council

The City Council says a wide range of metrics will be used to monitor progress on tackling the challenges facing Birmingham in the months and years to come.

"Delivering a Bold Legacy for Birmingham is more than just the title of a document," said Deborah Cadman, interim chief executive of Birmingham City Council.

"It is exactly what is driving everything we have been doing in preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

"As the plan says, we need to ensure the benefits of hosting Birmingham 2022 are felt in every ward, neighbourhood and street of the city.

"Levelling up is one of the phrases of the moment, but we are showing how Birmingham City Council is delivering this in a practical and meaningful way.”