The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and German Sports Youth organisation have launched a series of online workshops about the future of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Germany.

Designed for "young committed people between 16 and 26", they have been organised as part of an extensive summer programme marking the 50th anniversary of the Munich 1972 Olympic Games.

The online programme entitled "Legacy for Future" has been funded by the German Ministry of Interior and Homeland.

The online seminar began last weekend and also welcomed representatives of youth organisations.

"You don't need in-depth specialist knowledge, it's about inviting others to talk about topics that concern you and creating a relaxed, informative exchange about your visions for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Germany," participants were told.

The "Legacy for Future" discussion is aimed at participants from 16 to 26 years of age and conclusions will be presented to top Olympic officials ©DOSB

Discussions were expected to cover topics such as sustainability, civic participation, human rights and the funding of sport and those taking part were encouraged to "think outside the box".

Activities continue next weekend, when participants who made the best impression at the online session, will be invited to join what is described as an "intensive" workshop.

Writing guidance will also be given by journalists who will help compile a report on the discussions which organisers say will be presented as "a vision paper".

Some of the participants at the session are likely to be chosen to present this at the official commemorative event which is scheduled to take place in Munich next month.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is expected to attend the event.