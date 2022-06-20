Tributes have been paid to Commonwealth Games Wales (CGW) chief executive Chris Jenkins, who is set to retire from his role after the conclusion of Birmingham 2022.

Jenkins joined CGW in 2005 and became chief executive in 2010, after competing for the country in rowing at the Edinburgh 1986 Commonwealth Games.

He has had many roles within the organisation, including Chef de Mission at the 2010 Games in Delhi and the 2008 and 2011 Commonwealth Youth Games.

"It is difficult for me to express how I will miss working with Chris and what a privilege it has been to see how CGW has modernised under his leadership whilst overseeing a collective commitment to enrich our athletes' experience at a Games," said CGW chair Helen Phillips.

"I am thankful we are not losing him entirely and he will continue to work closely with us after his retirement in his volunteer role as vice-president for the Commonwealth Games Federation.

"Our professional relationship and friendship really has been a great fit that was needed to drive a new CGW into, Delhi, Glasgow and Gold Coast and with the Queen's Baton Relay coming soon and of course the Games itself, I am sure you will want to join me in thanking Chris and show our appreciation for his work across sport in Wales.

"Chris and I, along with Board members past and present, firmly believe that if we get the system and support right, medals and success take care of themselves, that has always been our primary focus."

Commonwealth Games Wales has begun the search for Chris Jenkins' replacement as chief executive ©CGW

As a result of Jenkins' resignation, CGW has begun the recruitment process for his replacement with the closing date for applications set for June 24.

Jenkins has urged others to consider the role.

"I have loved every minute of my time with CGW, it has been an exciting journey that I hope will not end as I step back from chief executive at CGW as Welsh sport runs through my veins.

"CGW has changed beyond recognition over the last 17 years, is it that long, with so many highlights along the way.

"For me, Delhi 2010 remains a key moment, not only the honour of being Chef de Mission of Team Wales, but the start of the move to becoming more than an organisation focussed only on an event every four years.

"Today, CGW is relevant every day engaging with communities, building partnerships, and working closely with all sports, Sport Wales, and the Welsh Government as we address common challenges.

"Throughout my time at CGW we have worked as a team to support all athletes attending a Commonwealth Games, improving, and innovating so that they can perform to a personal best.

"To do this, the voice of the athlete must be heard and is heard within CGW, also the views of their coaches help shape our planning."