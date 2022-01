Cosgrove appointed Commonwealth Games Wales head of operations in build-up to Birmingham 2022

Commonwealth Games Wales has confirmed the appointment of Matt Cosgrove as its head of operations in the build-up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games Wales said Cosgrove will work closely with the organisation’s chief executive Chris Jenkins, chair of the Board Helen Phillips and head of engagement Cathy Williams.

Cosgrove will be responsible for the development of Commonwealth Games Wales’ operational policies.

The policies will aim to ensure Wales' successful participation at future Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth Youth Games.

"I'm delighted to be joining CGW at such an exciting time with Birmingham 2022 a matter of months away," said Cosgrove.

"There is a great headquarters team already in place who I am really looking forward to working with.

"I can't wait to get started and to support the athletes and coaches to achieve great performances in Birmingham."

Cosgrove has served as the performance director at Welsh Cycling for the past 10 years, overseeing a performance programme which has produced Olympic, world, Commonwealth Games and European champions.

Cosgrove has attended the past six Commonwealth Games as part of the Welsh delegation, including serving as team leader for cycling at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

The organisation added that he had previously held a variety of positions within the headquarters staff as well as sport-specific roles.

Cosgrove began his career at Sport Wales, initially as a physiologist and latterly as Sport Wales Institute manager.

Commonwealth Games Wales will hope for a repeat of its Gold Coast 2018 success in Birmingham ©Getty Images

"Bringing Matt on board as head of games operations will be really valuable going forward for Commonwealth Games Wales," said Jenkins.

"Matt has a wealth of Games-time experience as well as his expertise within athlete performance and will undoubtedly be a positive asset in our preparations towards the Games.

"He'll be working closely with myself as the chief executive and with our head of communications and engagement through Birmingham and into the next quadrennial."

Wales will be hoping to build on its performance at Gold Coast 2018, which proved the nation's most successful to date.

Wales earned 10 golds, 12 silvers and 14 bronzes, beating the previous record set at Auckland 1990.

The country is 10th on the all-time medals table for the Games.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.