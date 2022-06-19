The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) has signed a partnership agreement with the municipality of Saint-Ouen after meeting with the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, where they discussed plans for the next Olympic Games.

COB President Paulo Wanderley, accompanied by high performance director Ney Wilson, also participated in a meeting with the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF) represented by President Brigitte Henriques, secretary general Didier Seminet and Olympic and high-performance sports director André Pierre Goubert.

"President Brigitte has been doing a great job with the French Olympic Committee and, together with its directors, has detailed the organizational structure and projects developed by them," Wanderley said.

"On our side, we were able to explain our planning for the Paris 2024 Games.

"This meeting further strengthened the ties between the Committees."

Wilson, meanwhile, spoke of the excellent sporting relationships between the two countries.

French judo legend Teddy Riner trained in Rio de Janeiro as he began preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"Big names in our sport are still revered around here, like Guga (Kuerten), who was three-time champion of Roland Garros,” Wilson said.

"In addition, the two countries have similarities in high performance sports: they have a tradition in team sports and a history of good results in the same individual modalities, as in judo."

The sporting ties between the two countries allowed French judo legend Teddy Riner to train in Rio de Janeiro as he prepares for the Olympic Games and held a 10-day training camp where he trained with Brazilian heavyweights.

Additionally, the women’s judo teams from both countries trained in Pindamonhangaba in March and French table tennis players Simon Gauzy, Can Akkuzu and Alexis Lebruin played a friendly tournament in Rio and trained with Brazilian counterparts Hugo Calderano, Vitor Ishiy and Eric Jouti.