The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) has held the second edition of the Brazilian Olympic Congress in Salvador with focus now turning towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

For two days, the city became the meeting point for sports delegates from across Brazil, with over 30 Brazilian and international specialists leading lectures to share their experience and knowledge.

Over 600 people participated in the Congress, getting to meet Olympic athletes and coaches who hold a total of 70 medals between them.

The main theme was "Planning, a reference for the future for Olympic Sport", a nod to Paris 2024.

Lenny Abbey, the leader of engagement at the International Olympic Committee, spoke about the Agenda 2020+5 on the second day of the event.

Lenny Abbey was one of the speakers at the Brazilian Olympic Congress ©COB

COB President Paulo Wanderley said he was happy with the return of the Congress calling it a "turning point" towards the next Games.

"Our first Brazilian Olympic Congress was in São Paulo in 2019, and this second edition certainly surpassed it in terms of quality," said Wanderley.

"From the viewpoint of the public, with all the precautions in terms of security, it was a success, with sold-out tickets.

"The themes discussed in the lectures were extremely relevant and stimulating.

"The Congress marks a turning point, and now effectively have our minds on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."

The Salvador Convention Centre held the Congress, which also featured demonstrations in sports such as breaking and skateboarding, as well as archery and shooting.