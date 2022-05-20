International University Sport Federation (FISU) student ambassadors have taken part in a remote running contest to foster a sense of community and promote university sport.

Runners from 27 different countries took part.

The activity was designed to unite the current crop of FISU student ambassadors, with 31 taking part in all.

With three kilometres the designated distance, Burundi’s Nduwimana Egide was the men’s victor in 8min 54sec.

Kelly Vildek from Estonia was the fastest woman at 15:12.

"I ran at night with the car lights, it was fantastic," Egide said.

"Study and sport are like twins and sport looks like therapy for brain."

Nduwimana Egide was the fastest over 3km ©FISU

Egide added he is "looking forward to more exciting activities."

Moroccan Sabah Es went the extra mile - or in this case 18km - and with a total distance of 21km covered the most ground.

Runners joined from Argentina, Benin, Burundi, Cambodia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Egypt, Finland, France, Ghana, Hungary, India, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, the United States, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

The role of FISU student ambassadors is to serve as a link between university sport’s global governing body and student communities in their respective countries, working to raise awareness of university sport and FISU.