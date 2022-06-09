The German University Sports Federation (ADH) has added two software partners in the space of two days.

Venuzle and aktivKONZEPTE have both been announced ADH partners this week.

Based out of Saarland, aktivKONZEPTE offers software solutions for the booking and management of sports courses.

The software is claimed to have been designed with the unique needs of university sport in mind.

The company's services also include a system for digitising gyms.

Venuzle, on the other hand, seeks to connect athletes with sports facilities.

Düsseldorf is one of the host cities for the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Summer World University Games ©Getty Images

The Austrian business claims to reduce the level administrative effort sports providers need to put in by digitising the process.

A user-friendly interface is claimed to improve the athlete experience too.

Both partnerships have been billed by the ADH as helping to promote university sport.

Germany is due to stage the International University Sports Federation's (FISU) biggest event - the Summer World University Games - in 2025 across the Rhine-Ruhr region.