International University Sports Federation (FISU) student ambassadors have taken part in an educational webinar on inclusive sport.

It was designed to allow for participants, such as FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy alumni and 2022 candidates, to educate themselves on the topic and how various National University Sport Federations (NUSF) and event organisers approach it.

FISU education manager Julien Buhajezuk discussed inclusive sport terminology and the organisation's stance on sporting inclusivity.

FISU’s International Day of University Sport and Healthy Campus schemes have been given as examples of where it seeks to promote inclusivity.

A highlight of the session involved Tholoana Peu, a member of the University Sport South Africa Executive, explaining how Tshwane University of Technology student Sedzani Netshikweta established Nech Sports for the Blind Exposure.

The project seeks to help people with vision impairments to compete in sport, particularly at university.

Tholoana Peu talked about the Nech Sports for the Blind Exposure scheme ©FISU

Andrea Ippolito, who works on the Italian NUSF's inclusive sport projects, outlined some of the benefits of inclusivity, including improving self-esteem and self-confidence.

One Italian scheme detailed was the purposeful Inclusive Sport for People with Disabilities programme, which has engaged with 358 people with impairments and more than 2,500 others.

It centres on showing the value of sport to those with disabilities.

Elke Koehnke from Germany completed the webinar with an explanation of the impact of the Special Olympics.

Koehnke was section head for volunteer recruitment and training at the Abu Dhabi 2019 Special Olympics World Games.