Ukrainian Svitolina calls on US Open tennis organisers to take firmer stance on Russian and Belarusian players

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has called on US Open organisers to take a firmer stance on Russian and Belarusian players, after it was announced they would be eligible to play as neutrals at the Grand Slam in New York this year.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) said in a statement released on Tuesday (June 14) that it would "allow all eligible players, regardless of nationality, to compete at the 2022 US Open."

Organisers added that they "continue to condemn the unprovoked and unjust invasion of Ukraine by Russia."

The USTA's stance means that Russian player Daniil Medvedev, who won last year's men's singles title after defeating Serbian Novak Djokovic, is set to be able to defend his title, albeit as a neutral athlete.

In an interview with Reuters, Svitolina said: "It's their decision to make, they decided to take this path.

"I don't support it because I feel like they should have taken more serious action.

"Ukraine's sports is thrown back by 10 years minimum because all the infrastructure has been damaged or completely destroyed.

"I can tell you many, many factors that can play a role in the decision of not letting Russian and Belarusian players compete."

Russian Daniil Medvedev is set to be able to defend his US Open men's singles title, albeit as a neutral, following the USTA's statement ©Getty Images

Russian and Belarusian players are currently able to compete as neutrals on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tours, and were able to do so at the French Open in Paris.

However, organisers of the Wimbledon Championships, due to begin in London on June 27, have banned players from Russia and Belarus from competing in the event.

Organisers said they were declining entries from players from the two nations as "it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships."

Earlier this year Svitolina initially withdrew from a match at the WTA Monterrey Open against a Russian opponent Anastasia Potapova, calling for a ban on the flags, anthems, names and colours of Russia and Belarus at tournaments.

After the ATP, WTA and International Tennis Federation said Russians and Belarusians could compete in tournaments, albeit not under their country’s name and flag, Svitolina reversed her decision, going on to win the match in straight sets.

Svitolina, who won a bronze medal in the women’s singles competition at last year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is married to French tennis player Gael Monfils, with the couple expecting a baby in October.