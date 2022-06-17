Denis Kudla has suggested he is comfortable with Russian tennis players participating at the US Open, after the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced they could compete at the tournament as neutrals.

The world number 82, who represents the US but was born in Ukraine and has family members still living in the country, spoke after his round-of-16 defeat to Italian Matteo Berrettini at Queen's.

"It’s a tough situation," Kudla said.

"I'm not really too against the Russian players playing, they're not really the ones that are doing it personally.

"I don't have a lot of family there [Ukraine], I have an uncle and two cousins.

"Luckily they're towards kind of the Romanian border.

"But it's obviously awful to see, we're keeping an eye on it."

Russian players will be able to compete as neutrals at the US Open ©Getty Images





The USTA confirmed Russian and Belarusian players would be allowed to compete on June 14, despite the invasion of Ukraine, in a similar manner to which they did at the recently concluded French Open.

It means that Russia's 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will have the chance to defend his title.

Wimbledon will now be the only Grand Slam this year to ban players from the nations at its tournament, a move which has led to some criticism from players and governing bodies.

Reacting to the US Open decision, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told Russia's state news agency TASS: "I am not surprised.

"I think this is a very balanced position of the professional tennis community.

"The organisations that you named have recognised that both the traditions of tennis and the unity of the tennis sports world will be damaged."

The 2022 US Open is scheduled to take place from August 29 to September 11 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows.

The United Nations estimates that at least 4,481 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since February 24, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion with support from Belarus, but it fears the true figure is far higher.

More than 7.7 million people have now fled the country.



