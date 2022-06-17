Return of FINA World Championships to Budapest set to mark start of busy schedule

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Championships are set to return to the Hungarian capital Budapest tomorrow, with competition scheduled in five disciplines over the course of more than two weeks.

FINA is also due to hold an Extraordinary Congress on Sunday (June 19), featuring elections to the newly-formed Aquatics Integrity Unit and addresses from notable speakers including International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and FINA President Husain Al-Musallam.

A report from the FINA Transgender Taskforce is also due to be heard, with rules on transgender and non-binary participation in swimming having been brought under the spotlight in recent months.

This will be the second of the last three editions of the World Championships held in the central European city, which also staged the 2017 edition, where the United States claimed a record 46 medals - 21 golds, 12 silvers and 13 bronzes.

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel won seven gold medals in 2017, and at Gwangju 2019, claimed a record eight podium finishes.

He won five individual golds at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and is one of the top names among a star-studded line-up for the World Championships.

Compatriot Katie Ledecky is aiming to add to her impressive medal haul, which includes seven Olympic and 15 World Championships golds.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus will not feature at the World Championships, having been banned by FINA in March in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Several countries had threatened to boycott the Championships if they were permitted to compete as neutrals.

Hungary's capital is set to follow Perth, Rome and Barcelona as the only cities to have held the World Championships twice.

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Caeleb Dressel of the United States is among the stars set to feature in the swimming competitions in Budapest ©Getty Images

Al-Musallam, who was elected as President unopposed in June 2021 and oversaw the approval of widespread reforms at the Extraordinary General Congress in December, has billed the World Championships as a chance to "show that world that the sport is back and sport brings hope to society".

He has also commended the host city, claiming that organisers "share our passion for aquatics and have the capability and flexibility to organise FINA’s most prestigious event under such short and special circumstances".

Organising Committee chairman and Hungarian Swimming Federation President Sandor Wladar has said the World Championships offers "another opportunity to promote our country and our great cities", and the presence of stars from the sports provides "a perfect tool to present role models, heroes for the young ones".

It marks the beginning of a busy calendar of major aquatics events, with competition at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games due to be held from July 29 until August 8.

Many athletes have been left with decisions to make over their involvement at this year's events.

Australia's women's 200 metres and 400m freestyle Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus has opted to miss the World Championships to focus on Birmingham 2022, while on the other hand, Canada's most-decorated summer Olympian Penny Oleksiak is competing in Budapest but not at the Commonwealth Games.

Budapest 2022 is the first of three World Championships scheduled before the Paris 2024 Olympics, with Fukuoka due to hold the 2023 edition and Doha the following year.

Fukuoka in Japan had originally been due to stage this year's World Championships, but organisers requested a postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hungary's women are set to play their water polo opener in Budapest on Monday (June 20) ©Getty Images

The 2023 World Championships are now due to be held in July next year, with Budapest 2022 marking the first time the event has been held since Gwangju in 2019.

The Duna Arena is set to host swimming events from tomorrow until the following Saturday (June 25).

Swimming medals are on offer tomorrow in the men's and women's 400m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle relay, as well as the men's 400m individual medley.

Following the conclusion of the swimming, diving is set to take centre stage at the Duna Arena from June 26 until the final day of the World Championships on July 3.

The Duna Arena served as the main venue for the 2017 World Championships, and can hold approximately 5,000 spectators.

The Alfred Hajos Swimming Complex is due to host artistic swimming and water polo matches, including the host nation Hungary's opener against Colombia on Monday (June 20).

Other host cities in Hungary for the water polo tournament are Debrecen, Sopron and Szeged.

Open water swimming in Budapest is due to be held at Lake Lupa.

At least 23 broadcasters, including 22 members of the European Broadcasting Union, are set to provide coverage of the World Championships, after FINA agreed to extend Eurovision Sport's rights agreement which had initially only been due to run from 2018 until 2021.