The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has published its competition schedule for the 2022 World Aquatics Championships, scheduled to take place in Budapest in June and July.

There are set to be 74 medal events in five disciplines - swimming, artistic swimming, open water swimming, diving and water polo from June 18 to July 3.

"I am pleased to confirm the competition schedule for Budapest 2022 and to be able to provide some certainty for our athletes," said FINA President Husain Al-Musallam.

"We have been in continuous dialogue with our stakeholders, to come up with a competition schedule that showcases aquatics sport and takes into consideration the needs of the athletes.

"We remain grateful to Budapest for their flexibility and willingness to host this edition of the FINA World Championships.

"I know we are all looking forward to seeing the world of aquatics sport come together again this summer in Budapest."

Swimming is set to take place from June 18 to 25 at the Duna Arena, while artistic swimming at the Szechy Outdoor Pool is scheduled to start a day earlier, concluding on the same date.

Diving is scheduled to also take place at the Duna Arena and run from June 26 until the last day of competition on July 3, the same period as the main rounds of water polo at Szeged and Budapest.

The Duna Arena is set to host swimming and diving events at the World Championships later this year ©Getty Images

The final two days of water polo action are scheduled to take place in the Hajos Swimming Complex.

Water polo preliminaries are set to start on June 20 and run until June 25.

Finally, open water swimming is set to run from June 26 to 30 at Lupa Beach.

Previously, Budapest hosted the 2017 World Championships and the 2019 World Junior Swimming Championships.

Fukuoka in Japan had been due to stage the event this year, but requested a postponement until July 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.