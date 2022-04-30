Paris 2024 organisers to continue to review new venue for basketball matches

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has revealed that the Olympic Organising Committee is continuing to review its options where to stage basketball matches for the Games and that he hopes a new venue can be confirmed by July.

Fixtures for the preliminary phase were initially organised for Hall Six of the Arena Paris Sud, which typically hosts conferences and agricultural salons, but received scathing criticism from members of France’s Olympic basketball team.

In response, the Olympic organisers and the International Basketball Federation agreed to find a new venue.

"We are studying different options to offer the best balance and practical conditions for basketball players and all sports between now and 2024," Estanguet said during a tour of the Vélodrome.

"I have some ideas in mind but it is still a bit early to talk about them.

"The objective is to finalise this by July when we will have a meeting of the board of directors."

Estanguet confirmed during his visit to the Olympic cycling venue that boxing bouts will not be moved from the Roland Garros' Suzanne-Lenglen court following reports that the matches could be scheduled for the Porte de Versailles.

Lyon, Orléans, Tremblay-en-France and Reims are believed to have put their name in the hat to hold the Olympic basketball matches.

National Basketball Association player Evan Fournier was one of the French athletes to criticise the choice of the Arena Paris Sud ©Getty Images

The Olympique Lyonnaise Group has proposed to stage matches at the 12,000-seater LDLC Arena.

Orléans has submitted the 10,000-seat CO’Met as a potential candidate.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has reportedly recommended the Porte de la Chapelle, which is expected to host the events of badminton and rhythmic gymnastics.

Olympic silver-medallists Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum, Vincent Poirier and Andrew Albicy were a part of the group of athletes to criticise the choice of using the Arena Paris Sud.

Reports suggested that the venue’s nine-metre ceiling was going to be the lowest-ever for an Olympics.

Other concerns included the humidity of the sports hall because of a lack of ventilation.

"How can we accept seeing basketball being sent to the exhibition centre?" Fournier said.

"Ceiling too low, room not adapted.

"I think I'm dreaming!"

The replacement venue is scheduled to hold the pool part of the Paris 2024 basketball competition with the tournament moving to the Bercy Arena for the knockout stages.