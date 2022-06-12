The Organising Committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games has announced a partnership with transport authority Île-de-France Mobilités, who will provide connections across the region in two years' time.

More transport will be put on in the region during the Games, with the authority set to arrange buses and coaches for accredited personnel along with global mobility partner Toyota.

For spectators, Île-de-France Mobilités and its operators are to create a transport plan for metro, train, tram, bus and the Parisian region's Réseau Express Régional commuter service, in a bid to meet Paris 2024's ambition for 100 per cent of spectators to be able to get to competition venues by public transport.

This cooperation agreement extends to accredited people at the Games, in which there is expected to be 200,000 and 1,400 buses for them.

Paris' transport system will be provided by Île-de-France Mobilités for the Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

"The exceptional scale of the transport operations during the Games and the unique expertise of Île-de-France Mobilités make the organising authority for sustainable mobility in Île-de France a key player in the organisation of transport to meet the very specific needs of Paris 2024 and an essential player in the coordination of the various transport services required to make the Games a success," said Paris 2024 in a statement.

Over the next two years, Île-de-France Mobilités is to support Paris 2024 in implementing the transport networks by assessing access conditions and minimising the impact on the regular network.

It is also to aid with identifying transport that can be mobilised for the Olympics and Paralympics.

In February, the French Parliament adopted a Government amendment extending the remit of the Île-de-France Mobilités to enable it to provide bus services for Paris 2024.

The authority is to provide this service instead of the organisers.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics due to follow from August 28 to September 8.