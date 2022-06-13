Denmark's Viktor Axelsen and Japanese player Akane Yamaguchi head into the Indonesia Open as the top seeds in the men's and women's singles, with the competition scheduled to begin tomorrow at the Istana Olahraga Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta.

It is the latest leg of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour, following on from the Indonesia Masters, which Axelsen won by beating Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen in the final.

Fourth seed for the Indonesia Open, China's Chen Yufei, claimed the women's singles trophy at Indonesia Masters by beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand.

Axelsen is the world number one, having won the men's singles gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while Chen is also a reigning Olympic champion.

Axelsen also beat compatriot Anders Antonsen to gold at this year's European Championships and won the All England Open title this year as well.

Third seed Antonsen has withdrawn from the competition due to injury, but second seed Kento Momota of Japan returns to defend his title from 2021.

World champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan heads in as the women's top seed ©Getty Images

Yamaguchi, the women's world number one and 2021 world champion, is still seeking her first Indonesia Open title having lost the 2021 final to An Se-young of South Korea, the third seed this time around.

The Japanese player defeated An in the final of the 2022 All England Open, her only BWF World Tour victory of the season so far.

Olympic silver medallist Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei, who won the 2018 edition, is seeded second.

The six-day tournament is due to reach its climax on Sunday (June 19).